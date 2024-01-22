Maine Man Died after Vehicle Left Roadway and Hit Trees

A 44-year-old man died after a crash on LaGrange Road in Howland on Saturday evening.

44-Year-old Man Died in Single-Vehicle Crash

The Maine State Police said Cory Macdonald from Shapleigh died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.. No one else was in the Jeep Wrangler.

Vehicle Crashed into Trees

The accident happened around 7:59 pm when Macdonald’s vehicle “failed to navigate a corner and went off the road striking several trees before coming to rest on its side,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police said “Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Factors

“Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash,” said Moss.

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The crash investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released.

