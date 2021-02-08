Maine Man Considered Missing in Grand Canyon Found & Ok

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Maine man who hadn’t been seen since late last year and was considered missing at Grand Canyon National Park has been located and is OK.

National Park Service officials said Saturday that a search had started for 60-year-old Stephen Coleman of Portland, who was last seen on Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. They said Coleman was believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.

On Sunday, Park Service officials said Coleman had been found outside of Grand Canyon National Park and “is safe and in good health,” but did not release any other details.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app