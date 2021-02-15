Maine Man Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

According to WGME, a Gray man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

Peter Seavor, who won in the January 20th drawing, purchased his winning Powerball ticket at the Hannaford Supermarket on Shaker Road in Gray.

Representatives from the Maine Lottery said, Seavor took home $710,000 after federal and state withholding taxes. Additionally, the Hannaford store that sold the winning ticket earned a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In order to get a $1 million payout Seavor matched 5 numbers.

The Maine Lottery also says Glenn Theriault and Stephanie Lemieux, both from Turner, split a million-dollar prize in the $50,000,000 Cash Blast game from the Maine Lottery.

January was a big month for Maine lottery winners. There were a handful of six figure winners and thirty-seven people won at least $10,000. Statewide, players won $3.6 million.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? It really is the best way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine. You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and get breaking local news sent right to your phone. Plus, you can use it to send us pictures and videos. The easiest way to get the app is to enter your phone number in the box below and we will text you the download link.