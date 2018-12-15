Maine Man Charged With Murder in Girlfriend’s Death

HARTFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a man has been charged in his girlfriend's death and is due in court.

State police charged 46-year-old Rondon Athayde with murder Thursday evening. He's being held at the Oxford County Jail pending a court appearance Friday.

Investigators say Athayde alerted police in the town of Hartford early Thursday.

Police arrived at the home to find the body of 41-year-old Ana Cordeiro.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said the two are from Brazil and moved to Maine two years ago from Miami.

The state medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide, but the cause is not being released. The couple's children, ages 3 and 4, are in the care of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

State police say they don't know if Athayde has an attorney.