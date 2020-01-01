Maine Man Becomes First Million Dollar Powerball Winner Of 2020

According to WMTW, Howland's Blaine Marston was the first $1 million Powerball winner.

Marston was one of 300 Powerball players, fifteen of which were from Maine, who won trips to NYC. On top of that, he was selected as one of five finalists given a chance to win $1 million.

Just after the ball dropped, he was selected as the winner.

See the video of how it played out HERE

He plans to invest much of the over $700,000 he'll walk away with.