Maine Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Fleeing from Police

A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges for furnishing drugs and refusing to submit to arrest in Holden.

Man Fled from Police into Woods

Noah Weeks from Canaan fled from police Tuesday afternoon after officers tried to stop his vehicle for illegal attached plates. Police said Weeks ran away into the nearby woods. After a search including drones and K-9, policy could not locate him.

Suspect Found in Lobby of Business With Hypothermia

On Wednesday morning, Viking Lumber contacted authorities to report “a male in their lobby suffering from hypothermia,” said the Holden Police Department. Weeks was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transported to jail.

Facing Several Charges

He is facing multiple charges including felony theft, furnishing scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and outstanding warrants for his arrest. In addition, Noah has several pending charges from other law enforcement agencies.

Get our free mobile app

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker