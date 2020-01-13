Maine Man Accused of Making Hoax 911 Call

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is accused of making a hoax 911 call about a snowmobile falling through the ice in Gray.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says when deputies, fire crews and the Maine Warden Service searched the area of Crystal Lake Thursday afternoon they found no evidence of the caller's claim.

They said they found 64-year-old Joseph Dubay sitting in a vehicle in a beach parking lot.

The sheriff's office says after questioning Dubay, deputies determined that the claim was fabricated.

Dubay was charged with making a false public report. It wasn't immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.