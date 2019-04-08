Maine Makes The Top 5 States With Largest Tax Burden…Again

If you think your taxes in Maine are high, a new study says you're right.

Every year, Wallet Hub crunches the numbers and ranks every state in the country based on the tax burden on its residents. The 2019 report is out and usually being near the top of a list is a good thing. Not with this one.

To determine the tax burden on each state, Wallet Hub takes into account three pieces of data:

Property Tax as a Share of Personal Income

Individual Income Tax as a Share of Personal Income

Total Sales & Excise Tax as a Share of Personal Income

Put that all together and you find that Maine comes in as the third most tax burdened state in the country with 10.84% of personal income going into Maine's pockets. Maine is only beaten by New York and Hawaii. Ouch.

As for our neighbors, New Hampshire is the polar opposite of Maine, coming in at number 6 with a 6.86% tax burden despite having the highest property tax in the county. Good 'ole sales tax free New Hampshire helps with that. Vermont is right behind Maine at number 4 with 10.77% and Massachusetts is number 19 at 8.9%

If there is any good news out of this, the state's tax burden is down 0.18% from last year. Yeah. That's not much comfort is it?

If you want to see where all the states rank and become a little more depressed, angry or what have you, the link to Wallet Hub's full report his below.