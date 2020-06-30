Maine Lifts Restrictions on Fires

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have lifted restrictions about brush burning as rain fell on much of the state.

The state had faced dry conditions, which necessitated the restrictions on burning. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service said Tuesday it worked with local fire departments and fire wardens to lift the restrictions.

The department said the state faced “extreme fire danger” due to the dry conditions.

It said brush and debris fire restrictions could be restarted in the coming weeks if precipitation levels fall again.