Maine Keeping Restrictions on Visitors From MA, RI

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine plans to maintain travel restrictions on residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island despite impatience from some hotel operators in the state.

Maine requires residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide documentation of a negative test for coronavirus.

The state has eased restrictions on residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Work With ME, a group that represents hotels, said Thursday the restriction is “embarrassing” and it’s time to lift it.

The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the administration's approach has not changed because the positivity rate in Massachusetts and Rhode Island remain the highest in New England.