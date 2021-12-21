Maine Holding Over $292 Million in Assets Waiting to Be Claimed

The Maine State Treasurer wants you to know that you might have property or money that is rightfully yours. All you have to do is claim it.

According to the latest information posted on the agency’s website, the state is holding more than $292 million in unclaimed property and financial assets in over four million accounts.

Each year, tens of millions of dollars go unclaimed by Maine residents. These assets are turned over to the state by various national and local businesses and organizations. The State Treasurer’s Office holds these assets, free of charge, until they are claimed by the owner or an heir.

Money and other assets are considered lost or abandoned when the rightful owner cannot be located after a certain period of inactivity.

Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck says the average claim size so far this year has been $585 and the largest claim has been for more than $377,000. Last month alone, nearly 1,400 Mainers made claims totaling over $840,000.

It’s easy to find out if you have property or money to be claimed.

Just go to MaineUnclaimedProperty.gov and enter your name in the search bar. You can also search for assets for your business or for friends and family. The service is provided free to all.

In addition to the website, the office of the state treasurer has set up a Facebook page where it posts updates.

If you would like to search for property held by other states, visit FindMyFunds.com.