If it’s worth having, it’s worth waiting for. Is that how the expression goes?

Yesterday I was whining about not having any Girl Scout cookies in the studio, since most of the country has kicked off Girl Scout Cookie season.

But Girl Scout Troop Leader Michelle Carr was quick to call the studio and let us know that Girl Scout cookies will be available in Maine on February 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Two weeks from yesterday. Oh no, how will we deal with this added pressure? This stress.

If we think of our favorite Girl Scout cookies does that make it better? Or worse?

Michelle Carr Michelle Carr loading...

The most popular Girl Scout cookie in Maine is Carmel DeLites.

And there is a new variety coming this year that you’ll want to try. Adventurefuls. A brownie-inspired chocolate cookie topped with caramel flavored crème and a pinch of sea salt.

Look away, if seeing the cookie will make the next two weeks more difficult to endure.

Michelle Carr Michelle Carr loading...

Nice name, Adventurefuls, since Girl Scouts are well known for adventure all year long.

A few years ago Michelle Carr, a Girl Scout Troop leader in the Pittsfield area, was deemed the Official Girl Scout dealer of the Q106.5 Morning Show. She described the new Advertureful cookie like this

It is a very interesting cookie. Tastes like a little brownie, but it’s not a soft cookie,. It has the consistency of a thin mint

And she also let us in on some breaking news for this year

This year girls can have cookie booths at their homes like a lemonade stand.

Michelle is a lifer. Her daughters are now adult Girl Scouts, but Michelle still has 4 Girl Scout troops, and volunteers at Camp Natarswi, where her eldest daughter was Program Director this past summer.

Years ago when preparing for an interview I read about so many successful American women who are successful in many fields, business, leadership and sports were Girl Scouts when they were younger. And that has stuck with me.

When you meet the sellers of Girl Scout cookies this year, you never know, you are more likely than not meeting a person who is going far in life.

Girl Scouts of Maine Girl Scouts of Maine loading...

To find Girl Scout cookies near you, go to Girl Scouts website and enter your zip code.

Note to self, on February 1 invite Michelle Carr and some Girl Scouts to come to the Q106.5 studios with cookies for us to buy. And eat!

TownsquareMedia Bangor TownsquareMedia Bangor loading...