Maine Gets Fed Grant for Substance Abuse & Job Training

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $6.2 million to Maine to help people affected by substance use disorders.

Maine officials say the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor is designed to help people affected by the state's opioid crisis in particular.

The grant's goal is to help more than 680 people enter or re-enter the workforce.

The Maine Department of Labor says the grant will help Mainers affected by substance use disorder learn skills needed to get stable jobs.

The department says the money will also develop training opportunities for people hoping to work in treatment professions.