Hey Maine Gas Prices –Follow the Thermometer and Give Us a Break

Okay, we’ve got the weather to co-operate, where the past few days it is more enjoyable and not so humid.

Next, can we do something about the all of a sudden rising gas prices.

The temperatures may be falling, but the cost of a gallon of gasoline has been rising.

Gas prices in Maine are at a high for this Calendar year. And part of the blame is the heat wave we had.

Gas prices are mostly attributed to increasing oil prices, but this summer’s heat wave has further boosted pump prices because extreme heat prevents refineries from running at full capacity.

We are seeing refiners in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and some other states struggle to run anywhere near at maximum rates.

Said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service.

And the soaring prices are coming at a time when the U.S. needs to refill its oil reserves.

The National Average jumped 13 cents in the past week to $3.71.

The cheapest in Maine when checking yesterday was Livermore at $3.32 a gallon.

In Bangor there were several stations between $3.60 and $3.65 according to Gas Buddy.

We were just over $3 a gallon when the 2023 began. Between a 15 and a 20% increase.

Nothing to indicate that we will get back to that price anytime soon, but we can always hope. Just like hoping for over a billion dollars with a winning lottery ticket.