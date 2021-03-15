Maine Forest Ranger Retires; Signs Off for Last Time

Maine Forest Ranger Steve Wipperman finished his career for the department Saturday, March 13 by signing off for the last time at home.

The Rangers Facebook page described Wipperman as “a kind soul, Steve is known across our state as a caring and compassionate man who always gave his all to the Maine Forest Service and the people we serve.”

Wipperman served the Maine Forest Rangers as a nationally certified evidence and forensics specialist. He was also a part of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team. He worked on several high profile cases.

Wipperman worked his entire career as a Forest Ranger in northern Maine. The Facebook post said he was “always ready...always willing...always vigilant. He is a one of a kind individual, loved by his family, his friends and his coworkers. We will miss you, Steve. Thanks for everything.”

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office thanked him for helping them - giving him credit as an “expert crime scene technician. The ACSO went on to say “he has been instrumental in bringing many perpetrators to justice using physical evidence.”