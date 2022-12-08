Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House

A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8.

Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.

So on she went to the White House and spent the entire week during Thanksgiving doing what she does best and creating beautiful flower arrangements at the most important House in the nation!

She was able to meet the First Lady, Doctor Biden and she believes that the orchids were her favorite in the red room.

She is now back at her shop in Topsham making sure to create the most amazing arrangements for the holidays this year. So, if you want an arrangement by someone who also decorated the White House, you should get your orders in now!

This is a beautiful example of never giving up on your dreams.

