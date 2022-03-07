Is Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal Maine’s Most Popular?

National Cereal Day today. Or as so many people call it. Monday. It is what's for breakfast for so many, on so many mornings.

Cereal confession. Personally, I eat a lot more breakfast cereal in the evening than I do in the morning. Is that weird? Not that I’ll change my routine.

Next time you are in the grocery store, take a serious look at the breakfast cereal aisle. Box after box after box.

There are so many choices, it must be because there is profit in cereal. For both the store and the manufacturer.

Are you a creature of habit? How many times do you switch up on what type of cereal you buy or eat?

Do you pay attention to advertising and try different cereals?

We did a poll at this time last year looking for what was your favorite cereal, and the top 5 were Raisin Nut Bran in 5th.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops tied for 3rd.

Cheerios was at #2.

General Mills Quarterly Profits Jump 51 Percent Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

and at number one?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

There was just a national survey about cereal released and they determined the favorite cereals by state.

And there are dozens of different cereals that show up as favorites.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch won the most states,

then Froot Loops,

Cookie Crisp,

Honey Bunches of Oats,

Cap’n Crunch,

Apple Jacks,

Kix,

Fruity Pebbles,

Cheerios,

Honey Nut Cheerios,

Rice Crispies,

Frosted Mini-Wheats,

Wheaties,

Cocoa Puffs

and Raisin Bran.

And Lucky Charms wasn’t number one in any state.

Maine’s number one choice?

Tim Boyle/Getty Images Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

What a list of cereal options. No wonder that’s such a long grocery store aisle. And we never mentioned cereal mash ups, which I believe my late Father actually invented. He mixed 4 or 5 types and had to put them into the bowl in the same order each time. What a great way to spend retirement.

Enjoy your cereal this morning. Or tonight.