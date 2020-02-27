Maine Exceeds US Average for Newborns Exposed to Opioids

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state report says the rate of newborns in Maine who experience health problems because they're exposed to opioids in the womb is nearly five times the national average.

The report was provided to the Maine Legislature by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the report, that Maine's incidence of the health problems is a little more than 33 per 1,000 live births. The national rate is seven per 1,000 live births.

The finding is one of many in the annual report from the Maine Maternal, Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Panel.