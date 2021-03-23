Maine: Everyone Age 50 and Older Eligible for Covid-19 Shot
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to everyone age 50 and older on Tuesday.
The state is using age-based tiers to apportion the limited number of coronavirus vaccines it has access to.
Everyone age 16 and older will come eligible on April 19.
The office of Gov. Janet Mills said more than 580,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Maine.
More than a quarter of the state’s population has received at least a first dose of the vaccine.
Northern Light Health in Presque Isle posted vaccination info to their Facebook:
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.