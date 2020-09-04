Maine Engineer Died after Falling from Radio Tower

A Bangor man died Wednesday after he fell from a Ham radio tower he was working on in Union, Maine.

The Oxford County Sheriff's office says 74-year-old Jim Larner was working on the tower on Olson Farm Lane shortly before 1 p.m.

Another engineer who was with him says Larner was wearing a harness, had carabiner clips and appeared to be attached to the tower before he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Maine Medical Examiner’s office are investigating.

Larner was owner of Tower Services in Bangor and was a consulting engineer for several radio and TV stations in Maine, including our stations in Presque Isle.