Maine Driver Intentionally Hit Police Cruiser and Town Sign

Police said they are looking for a driver who deliberately hit a parked cruiser at the Livermore Police Department parking lot on Thursday.

Two Cruisers Damaged and a Digital Sign

The impact caused the cruiser to hit another cruiser parked next to it. A digital town sign was also intentionally hit, according to the Sun Journal.

Driver Drove Away after Collisions

Police said the driver was seen putting the car in reverse and intentionally hitting the cruiser. The driver was then seen driving out of the parking lot.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office with Information

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and is asking for the public to call (207) 753-2599 with any information.

