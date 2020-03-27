Maine Delays Tax Deadline to July 15

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is extending the state tax deadline and providing additional payments to support nursing facilities that are working on infection control and visitor screening amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills extended the tax deadline from April 15 to July 15 to conform with the revised federal deadline and to help Mainers struggling because of the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor said Thursday that 21,459 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 15-21, compared to 634 the previous week. It was the highest weekly total on record.

From the Governor's Office:

Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa announced Thursday, March 26, that the State will extend the deadline for Maine income tax payments from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

The change aligns with the Federal government’s recent extension of the Federal tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020.

“It is my hope that moving back this deadline will help provide a measure of relief to Maine people who are struggling to make ends meet as a result of COVID-19,” said Governor Janet Mills. “The Congressional actions in recent days make this move appropriate and practical.”

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the federal government and waiving late fees and interest payments will ease the number of things that Maine businesses and taxpayers have to think about during this difficult time,” said DAFS Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa.

The State extended the payment deadline of April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020. This includes any final and estimated Maine income tax payments due by April 15, 2020. Any failure-to-pay penalties and interest will be abated for the period of April 16, 2020, through July 15, 2020.

The extended filing deadline for Maine income tax returns is automatically tied to any federal extension. Therefore, the filing deadline of April 15, 2020, for 2019 Maine income tax returns, is automatically extended to July 15, 2020. This includes Form 1040ME (Maine Individual Income Tax Return), Form 1041ME (Maine Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts), and Form 1120ME (Maine Corporate Income Tax Return).

Sales tax and payroll payments will continue as normal. For questions about Maine income tax, contact Maine Revenue Services (MRS) at (207) 626-8475 or visit the MRS website at www.maine.gov/revenue.