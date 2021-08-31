Maine COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in Latest Report

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported 475 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. Aroostook County tabulated 67 new cases over that three-day span. Neighboring Penobscot County had 116 new infections.

Eleven Maine counties, including Aroostook and Penobscot are classified as having high rates of COVID-19 community transmission right now. Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties have substantial levels. Washington County is the only county with moderate levels of transmission.

Aroostook County has had 386 new coronavirus cases in August, the highest monthly total since the pandemic began.

Currently, 136 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, and 69 of those patients are in intensive care, according to the Maine CDC.

Hospitals are being stretched thin by the surge in coronavirus cases and are urging folks to get vaccinated, to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and take other measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Maine Health officials say many of the new COVID-19 infections being reported in the state are among young people under the age of 20.

Meanwhile, about 63% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

New Brunswick Public Health reported 39 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There were 17 cases in the Fredericton Region and 10 in the Edmundston Region. The province has 160 active cases, compared to over 2500 in Maine.

The province's Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said “It is thanks to our high percentage of vaccinations that we are seeing only small numbers of hospitalizations. As of Monday, 75% of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated.