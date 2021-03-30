Maine Couple Makes Skin Care Products with Lobster

No joke. Did you ever wonder who the first person to pull a lobster out of the ocean and think ‘this looks good, let’s eat it?’

Without that first daring person, we wouldn’t have our lobster rolls.

According to WMTW.com, a couple of graduate students in South Portland, Maine were looking to find ways to use lobster by-products, you know, the parts of the lobster that no one had any use for and just got thrown away.

With their backgrounds in chemistry, they looked into the protein from the lobster that allows it to heal wounds and regenerate its claws, the news station reported.

Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette now run Marin Skincare from their South Portland home. Boutiette has struggled with severe eczema, according to WMTW.

What I love most about this story is local, local, local. The two partnered with Luke’s Lobster where they get the fluid from the lobsters that contain the protein, the news station reported. This is a waste product of the lobster so not only are they keeping things local, they are recycling part of the lobster that would otherwise be thrown away.

The key ingredient in their product is something called marine glycoprotein, according to WMTW. The two have already applied for patents for this amazing skincare line.

That is true New England innovation. Someone had to think of it first and I’m glad they did. My youngest son Tristan has eczema maybe I should buy it for him.