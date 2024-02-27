This Maine City Was Named One of the &#8216;Happiest&#8217; in the U.S.

This Maine City Was Named One of the ‘Happiest’ in the U.S.

Credit: Canva / Getty Stock

Maine is often described as 'the way life should be,' and this city in our Pine Tree State is clearly living up to that motto.

Get our free mobile app

Maine has several iconic nicknames, including 'The Switzerland of America,' 'Down East,' 'Old Dirigo State,' and, perhaps most notably, 'Vacationland.' The latter is so iconic that it's featured on our license plates.

Townsquare Media
loading...

But have you ever wondered why Maine is called 'Vacationland?'

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 'Vacationland' has been the slogan on Maine license plates since 1936, serving as a reminder to promote our state's reputation as a top-tier vacation destination.

People 'from away' come to Maine to experience a unique natural setting with 'seemingly endless outdoor recreation opportunities.'

Jordan Verge/ Townsquare Media
loading...

So, we’re called Vacationland because people like to come here and have fun, but we can certainly have fun here, too!

With the International Day of Happiness right around the corner on March 20th, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on '2024's Happiest Cities in America,' and a city in 'Vacationland' just so happens to be towards the top of that list.

Credit: Jordan Verge / Townsquare Media
loading...

WalletHub determined the happiest cities in America by comparing 182 of the largest cities across three dimensions: Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Income & Employment, and Community & Environment. They evaluated these dimensions using 29 metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with higher scores indicating greater happiness. After calculating each city's weighted average across all metrics, they ranked the cities accordingly to determine the happiest ones.

According to WalletHub’s study, Maine’s largest city ranked at #17 as the happiest city in America.

Credit: Canva / Getty Stock
loading...

In fact, our Portland ranked much higher and is therefore much happier than the other Portland, which ranked in at 67th place.

However, another city in Maine ranked in a less exciting way. Lewiston, Maine, which came in 133rd place overall, also came in last regarding the 'Highest Depression Rate.'

Credit: Canva / Getty Stock
loading...

Full details on WalletHub’s list, rankings, and explanations are available here.

The Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Maine

There’s no doubt about it, Maine likes to drink, but where in the Pine Tree State do Mainers like to drink the most? RoadSnacks did the math, and we’ve got the top 10 'drunkest' cities in Maine!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

The 10 Least Expensive Places To Live In Maine In 2024

Looking to make a living change? These are the most affordable destinations in the state.

Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

Which Peanut Butter Brands Should Maine Shoppers Avoid?

While it's often marketed as a healthy addition to your after noon snack or morning smoothie, there are some hidden ingredients that should be avoided in many of the popular brands.

Gallery Credit: Sydney Ducharme

The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Maine

It's very possible that the car you're driving around every day is one of the most targeted vehicles in our Pine Tree State to steal, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Categories: Articles, Education, Health, Lists, Local News, Maine Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From