This Maine Chocolate Bar Is Winning Awards and Good For The World

Bixby Chocolate, based out of Rockland, is kicking butt in the chocolate world and giving a healthy twist to an indulgent classic while doing it.

While Bixby Chocolate has been at it for years, the chocolatiers recently acquired a Good Food Award, or rather a second one, with a vanilla crème brûlée white chocolate bar they've made right here in the State of Maine. With over 2,000 entries, only a few get the coveted award. Bixby won its first Good Food Award in 2016 for its "Nutty for You" candy snack bar.

The bar is part of a microbatch created and described as 'decadently delicious' on the website. Bixby is more than just a chocolate bar company and it's cool that they are headquartered and in operation right on the coast of Maine. Bixby is more than just a chocolate bar company and it's cool that they are headquartered and in operation right on the coast of Maine.

Get our free mobile app

A chocolate company on the Midcoast

Kate McAleer founded the chocolate company in 2011 on coastal Maine and has built a chocolate empire utilizing chocolate (of course) but also ingredients that are ethically sourced and bars that are organic, non GMO, kosher or gluten-free and/or vegan.

What's in the bar?

Well, it's not just bars Bixby sells. In fact, you can get bon bons, needhams, caramels, toffee, and a whole lot more. But, their Bixby Bars come in a ton of varieties that have some pretty interesting combinations, like their milk chocolate bar with chipotle, peanuts, and cherries or their white chocolate, pistachios, almonds, goji berries, and cardamom. Yummy!

The specialness of the Bixby

What makes Bixby a bar above the rest is its flavor combinations and attention to dietary needs and wants. At the website, you can even search for your favorite sweet treats by your dietary needs: Gluten-free, GMO-free, kosher, organic, soy-free or vegan.

Adding to innovation with ingredients this business also cares about the responsibility in their ingredients, as well. Their website states that their cocoa is organic and sourced from Caribbean counties from farmers that the owner has met and that are Rainforest Alliance Certified. It is a bean-to-bar operation right in Rockland.

Find out more about this unique and delicious business (who ships nationwide, btw) at their website, BixbyChocolate.com.

25 Unique Stores for Maine Foodies From The County to Southern Maine to the Eastern most points, you will find a great variety of unique foods from Maine small businesses. Here are 25 such small businesses bringing their own flavor to the Maine foodie scene.

25 Maine-based Coffee Roasters To Get Your Coffee From Locally Make good mornings great with Maine coffee. Roasters are creating great coffee across the state of Maine, from up north in the mountains to islands off of the mainland. Check out the variety of blends, sources, and brands available for incredible coffee right here in the Pine Tree State.

30 Bangor Area Mom-and-Pop Convenience Stores Convenience stores are a lifeline for a community. Here in the Bangor area, we have our share of little mom-and-pop, one-of-a-kind stores that hold necessities for your everyday life that can build a community with its presence and offerings. Here are 30 of these convenience stores in and around the Bangor area.