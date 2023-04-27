Maine Was the Worst in the U.S. in 2020 for Child Mistreatment

The Kids Count Data Book reports Maine had the highest number of child abuse and neglect in the nation in 2020.

Who Compiles the Kids County Data Book?

Every year, the Kids County Data Book is compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Their goal is to help strengthen families by tracking statistics on income trends, education, poverty, abuse, and neglect, among other factors that affect children and the family unit. The philanthropic foundation then uses that information to disburse grants to federal agencies, states, counties, cities, and neighborhoods to improve the lives of children across the country.

What Are the Statistics In Maine?

The latest Kids County Data Book had some sobering numbers, regarding child mistreatment in Maine. According to their research, there were 4,263 children who were abused in 2020. That's up from 3,286 in 2017. At 19 per 1,000 children in Maine in 2020 suffering some sort of mistreatment, it puts our state at the top of the list, nationally. In 2021, Waldo and Somerset Counties had the highest rates of child abuse and neglect in the state with almost 30 per 1,000 children affected. Experts say the numbers tend to be higher in rural areas of Maine.

Among the most concerning of the findings in the Kids Count report is the fact that children who don't have stable relationships and environments during their upbringing are more likely to develop mental and physical challenges, and are at a higher risk of homelessness when they grow up.

How Do Residents Find Resources for Victims of Domestic Abuse?

One of the obstacles facing Maine families in crisis appears to be access to resources like domestic violence support services, which aren't as accessible in rural counties. The state is working to improve that access but, in the meantime, it can be the children who suffer.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, Maine has a 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-799-7233, as well as a 24/7 Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-HELP (4357), through the Coalition to End Domestic Violence. Locating available resources in your community is as easy as calling 211.

