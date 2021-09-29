Maine CDC Reports Highest One-Day Total of COVID-19 Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported 867 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. There were no deaths reported in the state.

Aroostook County added 41 new cases, bringing the active caseload in the County to an estimated 323. Officials in Penobscot County are urging residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Penobscot County led the state with 112 new infections on Wednesday for a total of more than 2600 this month and 29 deaths.

Currently across Maine, there are 218 people hospitalized with the disease, a slight decrease from the day before. That includes 67 patients in intensive care, and 34 breathing with the help of ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 75% of Maine residents age 20 and older are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the CDC. Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the U.S., although rates vary greatly from county to county. Cumberland County leads with 75% of its total population fully vaccinated. Aroostook County's rate is just under 60% of the total population. You can view Maine's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard HERE.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday. One of the fatal cases was in the Fredericton region and the other was in the Edmundston/Grand Falls region.

Public Health says 52 schools and 24 early learning and child-care facilities in the province have had confirmed coronavirus cases since the school year began three weeks ago.

Read yesterday's COVID-19 report here.