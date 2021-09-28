Maine Adds Nine COVID-19 Deaths, 1008 New Cases on Tuesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 1008 new coronavirus cases in the state over the past three days.

Five of the deaths were recorded in Penobscot County in northern Maine, which also had 157 new infections. Aroostook County added 48 new cases since the last count on Saturday. So far this month, the CDC has reported 838 new cases in Aroostook County and 15 additional deaths.

With the delta variant fueling new hospitalizations, especially among people yet unvaccinated, Maine has seen available critical care beds in high demand. On Monday, there were 225 people hospitalized with the disease in Maine, including 70 patients in intensive care, and 33 on ventilators. The Maine CDC says there are only 57 critical care beds currently available in the state.

Maine's vaccination rate among residents 12 and older continues to hover around 73.5%. Aroostook County's vaccination rate is lower at 67.5% of the eligible population.

More than 70 schools across the state are dealing with outbreaks during the first few weeks of classes, and many have students in home quarantine or are conducting remote learning.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 in the Fredericton Region and 23 in the Edmundston/Grand Falls Region. Government says 75% of the cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated, including children.

Health officials say positive cases have been confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock, the Thomas-Albert School in Grand Falls and Valley View Kids Care in Grand Falls. The province now has 650 active COVID-19 infections, with 41 people in hospital and 16 who are being treated in ICU.