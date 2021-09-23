Maine CDC Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths on Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 716 new coronavirus cases across the state. Aroostook County has 53 new cases, bringing the estimated number of active cases to 250.

Penobscot County continues to see the highest rate of infection in the state, with 148 new cases, five additional hospitalizations, and one death reported on Thursday. Of the estimated 5,362 active cases in Maine, 23% are in Penobscot County.

Currently, there are 226 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, the highest number since the pandemic started. Of those patients, 88 are in intensive care units and 40 are on ventilators.

The vast majority of Maine’s deaths from COVID-19 have been people who are 60 or older, according to data from the past 18 months. The Portland Press Herald reports Mainers in that age group represent less than 20% of the population, but they have accounted for more than 90% of the state’s COVID-related deaths.

Statewide, the vaccination rate has reached 73% of the eligible population, according to Maine's vaccination dashboard. In Aroostook County, 67% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Wednesday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and one death. The Edmundston/Grand Falls Region had 31 new infections. New cases have shot up in the past month in many areas of the province with 557 known active cases on Wednesday.

New Brunswick's two health authorities are now requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination before they can enter hospitals or healthcare facilities. Fully vaccinated visitors will still need to answer a series of screening questions at the door.