Maine CDC: Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Portland Jetport

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) reported Monday that an individual with COVID-19 and a close contact of that individual went to the Portland International Jetport on Sunday, potentially exposing others to the virus. The individuals were at the jetport Sunday afternoon.

People who were at the Portland International Jetport between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Those individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms and consult their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested.

The individual with COVID-19 tested positive late last week and was directed to isolate. This individual's close contacts were also directed to quarantine. Maine CDC staff became aware Sunday that the individual and one close contact intended to fly to Florida. Maine CDC staff communicated with the individual with COVID-19, who subsequently chose not to board the aircraft. The close contact of that individual was removed from a plane before takeoff and has not been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The individual with COVID-19 returned to isolation, and the close contact of that individual returned to quarantine. People with COVID-19 must isolate until a public health official can confirm that they meet the criteria for recovery. Close contacts of people with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they receive a negative test result.

Individuals who believe they may have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, may get a test under the Department of Health and Human Services' Standing Order. A list of sites providing tests under the DHHS Standing Order, which includes DHHS-sponsored swab and send sites that offer testing at no charge, is available on the Keep Maine Healthy website.