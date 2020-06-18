Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said 42 cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.878 cases with 2,300 recovered. One hundred-two people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 11 confirmed cases with 9 recovered. There has been 1 death.

Just south of the County, Penobscot County confirmed 101 cases as 97 people have recovered. Two have died from COVID-19.

In southern Maine, Cumberland County has seen the most cases in the state with 1,493 cases. The total number of people recovered is 1,169. Fifty-eight have died from the virus.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,8782,5553232,300323102

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin441324344
Aroostook11941
Cumberland1,4931,16915858
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec138116259
Knox232021
Lincoln21182
Oxford33281
Penobscot10197182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2621
Waldo5541514
Washington21
York4513836611
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2943,4663,760
Negative5,84371,18277,025
Indeterminate8115123
Total6,14574,76380,908
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized27
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator4
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds146
Total Critical Care Beds389
Available Ventilators253
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
