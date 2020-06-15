Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 17 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death in the state in the past 24 hours.

Maine has 2.810 cases with 2,189 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 9 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Androscoggin County has 4 deaths with 429 cases. Three hundred-six people have recovered.

York County has 446 COVID-19 cases with 362 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,810 2,495 315 2,189 317 101

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 429 306 34 4 Aroostook 10 9 4 1 Cumberland 1,445 1,100 155 57 Franklin 37 34 2 1 Hancock 13 10 1 1 Kennebec 136 114 25 9 Knox 23 20 2 1 Lincoln 21 18 2 Oxford 34 28 1 Penobscot 102 97 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 55 39 5 14 Washington 1 1 York 446 362 63 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 287 3,425 3,712 Negative 5,622 68,161 73,783 Indeterminate 8 111 119 Total 5,917 71,697 77,614

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 31 In Critical Care 11 On a Ventilator 4 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 185 Total Critical Care Beds 398 Available Ventilators 263 Total Ventilators 321 Alternative Ventilators 441