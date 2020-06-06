Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 42 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, said the Maine CDC. There were no deaths from COVID-19.

Maine has a total of 2.524 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,845. Ninety-eight people have died from the virus.

The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

Cumberland has 1,290 cases, 898 recovered with 141 in the hospital. Fifty-five people have died.

Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,5242,2532711,84529698

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin346231313
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,29089814155
Franklin363221
Hancock121011
Kennebec130110239
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford32201
Penobscot10194182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2221
Waldo5236414
Washington11
York4203216211
Unknown0
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2473,0493,296
Negative4,55556,39960,954
Indeterminate8104112
Total4,81059,55264,362
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized35
    In Critical Care14
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds145
Total Critical Care Beds397
Available Ventilators242
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators441
