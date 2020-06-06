Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 42 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, said the Maine CDC. There were no deaths from COVID-19.
Maine has a total of 2.524 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,845. Ninety-eight people have died from the virus.
The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).
Cumberland has 1,290 cases, 898 recovered with 141 in the hospital. Fifty-five people have died.
Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,524
|2,253
|271
|1,845
|296
|98
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|346
|231
|31
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,290
|898
|141
|55
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|130
|110
|23
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|32
|20
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|94
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|22
|21
|Waldo
|52
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|420
|321
|62
|11
|Unknown
|0
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|247
|3,049
|3,296
|Negative
|4,555
|56,399
|60,954
|Indeterminate
|8
|104
|112
|Total
|4,810
|59,552
|64,362
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|35
|In Critical Care
|14
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|145
|Total Critical Care Beds
|397
|Available Ventilators
|242
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
