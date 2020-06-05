Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.482. The total recovered is 1,797. There have been 98 deaths.

The Maine CDC listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2, 4822,1812651,79729398

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin338222303
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,26586613955
Franklin363221
Hancock121011
Kennebec129108239
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford32191
Penobscot10194182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30275
Somerset2220
Waldo5236414
Washington11
York4083196211
Unknown4
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized35
    In Critical Care13
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds144
Total Critical Care Beds400
Available Ventilators235
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators441
