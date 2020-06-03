Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 41 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. There was one death in the state.
The number of cases in Maine is 2.419. More people have recovered, bringing the total to 1,699. There have been 95 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Androscoggin County has 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 196 recovered and two deaths. Penobscot County has 100 cases with 93 recovered and two deaths.
Forty-four are in the hospital with 14 in critical care. Ten people are on ventilators.
There have been 219 positive antibody tests with 4,101 negative tests.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2, 418
|2,152
|266
|1,699
|285
|95
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|326
|196
|29
|2
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,226
|810
|135
|54
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|127
|108
|23
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|33
|18
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|93
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|31
|25
|5
|Somerset
|22
|20
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|398
|307
|59
|10
|Unknown
|4
|0
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|219
|2,848
|3,067
|Negative
|4,101
|50,591
|54,692
|Indeterminate
|8
|97
|105
|Total
|4,328
|53,536
|57,864
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|44
|In Critical Care
|14
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|160
|Total Critical Care Beds
|394
|Available Ventilators
|239
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
