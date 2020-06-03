Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 41 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. There was one death in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.419. More people have recovered, bringing the total to 1,699. There have been 95 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Androscoggin County has 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 196 recovered and two deaths. Penobscot County has 100 cases with 93 recovered and two deaths.

Forty-four are in the hospital with 14 in critical care. Ten people are on ventilators.

There have been 219 positive antibody tests with 4,101 negative tests.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2, 4182,1522661,69928595
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin326196292
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,22681013554
Franklin363221
Hancock111011
Kennebec127108239
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford33181
Penobscot10093182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc31255
Somerset2220
Waldo5136414
Washington11
York3983075910
Unknown40
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2192,8483,067
Negative4,10150,59154,692
Indeterminate897105
Total4,32853,53657,864
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized44
    In Critical Care14
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds160
Total Critical Care Beds394
Available Ventilators239
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators441
