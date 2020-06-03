Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 41 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. There was one death in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.419. More people have recovered, bringing the total to 1,699. There have been 95 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Androscoggin County has 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 196 recovered and two deaths. Penobscot County has 100 cases with 93 recovered and two deaths.

Forty-four are in the hospital with 14 in critical care. Ten people are on ventilators.

There have been 219 positive antibody tests with 4,101 negative tests.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2, 418 2,152 266 1,699 285 95

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 326 196 29 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,226 810 135 54 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 127 108 23 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 33 18 1 Penobscot 100 93 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 31 25 5 Somerset 22 20 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 398 307 59 10 Unknown 4 0

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 219 2,848 3,067 Negative 4,101 50,591 54,692 Indeterminate 8 97 105 Total 4,328 53,536 57,864

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 44 In Critical Care 14 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 160 Total Critical Care Beds 394 Available Ventilators 239 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 441