Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 56 new cases of coronavirus in the state and four deaths.

Aroostook County confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 with one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

The state has 2,282 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,505. There have been 89 deaths.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,282 2,025 257 1,505 272 89

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 287 153 26 2 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,146 707 128 50 Franklin 36 30 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 104 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 14 2 Oxford 33 17 1 Penobscot 100 91 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 23 5 Somerset 22 17 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 381 275 57 10 Unknown 4 0

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 218 2,710 2,928 Negative 3,757 47,284 51,041 Indeterminate 8 84 92 Total 3,983 50,078 54,061

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases

Total Hospitalized 46 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 139 Total Critical Care Beds 394 Available Ventilators 238 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441