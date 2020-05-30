Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 56 new cases of coronavirus in the state and four deaths.

Aroostook County confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 with one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

The state has 2,282 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,505. There have been 89 deaths.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,2822,0252571,50527289
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin287153262
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,14670712850
Franklin363021
Hancock111011
Kennebec128104239
Knox20182
Lincoln20142
Oxford33171
Penobscot10091171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30235
Somerset2217
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York3812755710
Unknown40
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2182,7102,928
Negative3,75747,28451,041
Indeterminate88492
Total3,98350,07854,061

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases

Total Hospitalized46
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds139
Total Critical Care Beds394
Available Ventilators238
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
