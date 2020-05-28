Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control today reported 52 new cases of coronavirus in the state and three more deaths.
In the past 2 1/2 months, the state has recorded 2,189 cases and 84 deaths related to COVD-19.
Fifty-eight people are currently in the hospital in Maine with 22 in critical care.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,189
|1,951
|238
|1,402
|264
|84
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|58
|In Critical Care
|22
|On a Ventilator
|14
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|148
|Total Critical Care Beds
|408
|Available Ventilators
|233
|Total Ventilators
|319
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|264
|125
|26
|2
|Aroostook
|8
|7
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|1,092
|650
|122
|46
|Franklin
|36
|28
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|128
|102
|23
|9
|Knox
|20
|18
|2
|Lincoln
|20
|13
|2
|Oxford
|29
|17
|1
|Penobscot
|100
|87
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|21
|5
|Somerset
|22
|17
|Waldo
|51
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|370
|267
|57
|9
|Unknown
|5
|1
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|101
|4.6%
|20s
|281
|12.8%
|30s
|298
|13.6%
|40s
|339
|15.5%
|50s
|402
|18.4%
|60s
|302
|13.8%
|70s
|230
|10.5%
|80+
|236
|10.8%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app