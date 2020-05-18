Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state. There was one death in the past 24 hours.
Aroostook County has a total of seven confirmed cases. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.
There are 258 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 314 ventilators total. Ten people are on ventilators.
There are 1,713 total cases in Maine. Seventy-one people have died. One thousand-fifty-three people have recovered in the state.
Cumberland County has been impacted the most with 36 deaths and 852 confirmed cases.
York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report eight deaths with 302 confirmed cases.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,713
|1,533
|180
|1,053
|223
|71
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|42
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|189
|Total Critical Care Beds
|394
|Available Ventilators
|258
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|426
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|139
|66
|21
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|852
|465
|100
|36
|Franklin
|33
|24
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|121
|89
|18
|8
|Knox
|20
|17
|2
|Lincoln
|17
|12
|Oxford
|17
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|93
|80
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|27
|16
|5
|Somerset
|20
|14
|Waldo
|50
|34
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|302
|204
|52
|8
|Unknown
|1