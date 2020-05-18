Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday another 26 cases of coronavirus in the state. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has a total of seven confirmed cases. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.

There are 258 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 314 ventilators total. Ten people are on ventilators.

There are 1,713 total cases in Maine. Seventy-one people have died. One thousand-fifty-three people have recovered in the state.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with 36 deaths and 852 confirmed cases.

York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report eight deaths with 302 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,7131,5331801,05322371
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized42
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds189
Total Critical Care Beds394
Available Ventilators258
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators426
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin13966212
Aroostook741
Cumberland85246510036
Franklin332421
Hancock11911
Kennebec12189188
Knox20172
Lincoln1712
Oxford17161
Penobscot9380171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc27165
Somerset2014
Waldo5034314
Washington22
York302204528
Unknown1
