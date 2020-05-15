Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported Friday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths since yesterday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is seven. Four people have recovered and 1 person is in the hospital.
There are 1,603 total cases in Maine with 993 people recovered. Sixty-nine people have died.
Three hundred-seven ventilators are available in Maine hospitals. Eight people with COVID-19 are on ventilators Friday.
Just to the south of Aroostook County, Penobscot County has 91 cases with 1 death. Seventy-seven have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.
In Cumberland County, the most effected are in Maine, there are 34 deaths and 798 confirmed cases.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,603
|1,437
|166
|993
|211
|69
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|35
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|8
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|156
|Total Critical Care Beds
|357
|Available Ventilators
|248
|Total Ventilators
|307
|Alternative Ventilators
|420
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|113
|57
|20
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|798
|441
|90
|34
|Franklin
|33
|21
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|116
|81
|18
|8
|Knox
|21
|15
|2
|Lincoln
|16
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|91
|77
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|26
|16
|5
|Somerset
|19
|14
|Waldo
|50
|34
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|281
|194
|51
|8
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|50
|3.1%
|20s
|180
|11.2%
|30s
|193
|12.0%
|40s
|251
|15.7%
|50s
|309
|19.3%
|60s
|257
|16.0%
|70s
|184
|11.5%