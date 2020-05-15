Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Friday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths since yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is seven. Four people have recovered and 1 person is in the hospital.

There are 1,603 total cases in Maine with 993 people recovered. Sixty-nine people have died.

Three hundred-seven ventilators are available in Maine hospitals. Eight people with COVID-19 are on ventilators Friday.

Just to the south of Aroostook County, Penobscot County has 91 cases with 1 death. Seventy-seven have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

In Cumberland County, the most effected are in Maine, there are 34 deaths and 798 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,603 1,437 166 993 211 69

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 35 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 8 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 156 Total Critical Care Beds 357 Available Ventilators 248 Total Ventilators 307 Alternative Ventilators 420

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 113 57 20 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 798 441 90 34 Franklin 33 21 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 116 81 18 8 Knox 21 15 2 Lincoln 16 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 91 77 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 26 16 5 Somerset 19 14 Waldo 50 34 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 281 194 51 8 Unknown 2

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 50 3.1% 20s 180 11.2% 30s 193 12.0% 40s 251 15.7% 50s 309 19.3% 60s 257 16.0% 70s 184 11.5%