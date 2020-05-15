Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Friday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were no deaths since yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Aroostook County is seven. Four people have recovered and 1 person is in the hospital.

There are 1,603 total cases in Maine with 993 people recovered. Sixty-nine people have died.

Three hundred-seven ventilators are available in Maine hospitals. Eight people with COVID-19 are on ventilators Friday.

Just to the south of Aroostook County, Penobscot County has 91 cases with 1 death. Seventy-seven have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.

In Cumberland County, the most effected are in Maine, there are 34 deaths and 798 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,6031,43716699321169
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized35
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator8
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds156
Total Critical Care Beds357
Available Ventilators248
Total Ventilators307
Alternative Ventilators420
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin11357202
Aroostook741
Cumberland7984419034
Franklin332121
Hancock10911
Kennebec11681188
Knox21152
Lincoln1612
Oxford17151
Penobscot9177171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc26165
Somerset1914
Waldo5034314
Washington22
York281194518
Unknown2
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20503.1%
20s18011.2%
30s19312.0%
40s25115.7%
50s30919.3%
60s25716.0%
70s18411.5%
