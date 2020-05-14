Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday another 50 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were 3 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has 1 more confirmed case, bringing the total to 7. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.

There are 1565 total cases in Maine. Sixty-nine people have died. Nine hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered in the state.

There are 230 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 313 ventilators total. Seven people are on ventilators Thursday.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with34 deaths and778 confirmed cases.

York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report 8deaths with 277 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,5651,40516095820769
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds163
Total Critical Care Beds361
Available Ventilators230
Total Ventilators313
Alternative Ventilators416
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin10952202
Aroostook741
Cumberland7784248534
Franklin312121
Hancock10911
Kennebec11380188
Knox19142
Lincoln1512
Oxford17151
Penobscot9175171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc25165
Somerset1814
Waldo5033314
Washington22
York277186528
Unknown2
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20483.1%
20s17811.4%
30s18812.0%
40s24215.5%
50s29919.1%
60s25216.1%
70s18011.5%
80+17811.4%
