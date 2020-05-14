Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday another 50 cases of coronavirus in the state. There were 3 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has 1 more confirmed case, bringing the total to 7. There are 4 people recovered and 1 in the hospital.

There are 1565 total cases in Maine. Sixty-nine people have died. Nine hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered in the state.

There are 230 available ventilators in Maine hospitals with 313 ventilators total. Seven people are on ventilators Thursday.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with34 deaths and778 confirmed cases.

York County in southern Maine has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus. They report 8deaths with 277 confirmed cases.

Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,565 1,405 160 958 207 69

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 163 Total Critical Care Beds 361 Available Ventilators 230 Total Ventilators 313 Alternative Ventilators 416

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 109 52 20 2 Aroostook 7 4 1 Cumberland 778 424 85 34 Franklin 31 21 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 113 80 18 8 Knox 19 14 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 91 75 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 25 16 5 Somerset 18 14 Waldo 50 33 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 277 186 52 8 Unknown 2

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 48 3.1% 20s 178 11.4% 30s 188 12.0% 40s 242 15.5% 50s 299 19.1% 60s 252 16.1% 70s 180 11.5% 80+ 178 11.4%