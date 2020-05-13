Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said Wednesday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state were reported with one death in the past 24 hours.
There are 1,515 total cases in Maine including 1,372 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases. Sixty-six people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 943.
Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.
Forty-one people are in the hospital statewide related to COVID-19. Twenty are in critical condition with 7 people on ventilators.
In Maine, 19.2% of individuals with coronavirus are in their 50s with 11.7% in their 70s and 11.6% are in their 80s, according to the Maine CDC.
Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,515
|1,372
|143
|943
|204
|66
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|41
|In Critical Care
|20
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|159
|Total Critical Care Beds
|361
|Available Ventilators
|226
|Total Ventilators
|313
|Alternative Ventilators
|416
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|103
|50
|20
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|744
|414
|83
|32
|Franklin
|31
|21
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|112
|80
|18
|8
|Knox
|19
|14
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|12
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|90
|75
|17
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|23
|16
|5
|Somerset
|18
|14
|Waldo
|49
|33
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|269
|183
|51
|8
|Unknown
|6
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|47
|3.1%
|20s
|171
|11.3%
|30s
|180
|11.9%
|40s
|229
|15.1%
|50s
|291
|19.2%
|60s
|243
|16.0%
|70s
|178
|11.7%
|80+
|176
|11.6%