Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said Wednesday another 38 cases of coronavirus in the state were reported with one death in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,515 total cases in Maine including 1,372 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases. Sixty-six people have died. The number of people recovered in Maine is 943.

Aroostook County has confirmed a total of six cases with four people recovered and one in the hospital.

Forty-one people are in the hospital statewide related to COVID-19. Twenty are in critical condition with 7 people on ventilators.

In Maine, 19.2% of individuals with coronavirus are in their 50s with 11.7% in their 70s and 11.6% are in their 80s, according to the Maine CDC.

Look for the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,515 1,372 143 943 204 66

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 41 In Critical Care 20 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 159 Total Critical Care Beds 361 Available Ventilators 226 Total Ventilators 313 Alternative Ventilators 416

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 103 50 20 2 Aroostook 6 4 1 Cumberland 744 414 83 32 Franklin 31 21 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 1 Kennebec 112 80 18 8 Knox 19 14 2 Lincoln 15 12 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 90 75 17 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 23 16 5 Somerset 18 14 Waldo 49 33 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 269 183 51 8 Unknown 6

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 47 3.1% 20s 171 11.3% 30s 180 11.9% 40s 229 15.1% 50s 291 19.2% 60s 243 16.0% 70s 178 11.7% 80+ 176 11.6%