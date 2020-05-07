Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease on Thursday reported 76 additional cases of the new coronavirus in the state but no new deaths.
CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said those cases include a total of 39 that were the result of universal testing at the Tyson Food processing facility in Portland.
At the briefing, Governor Mills announced a deal with IDEXX to triple the testing in Maine. Read the full story.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,330
|1,231
|99
|787
|192
|62
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|149
|Total Critical Care Beds
|284
|Available Ventilators
|187
|Total Ventilators
|333
|Alternative Ventilators
|411
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|74
|36
|16
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|631
|364
|78
|30
|Franklin
|31
|19
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|Kennebec
|107
|43
|18
|8
|Knox
|17
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|14
|11
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|89
|49
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|20
|14
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|31
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|243
|163
|49
|8
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|31
|2.3%
|20s
|143
|10.8%
|30s
|147
|11.1%
|40s
|198
|14.9%
|50s
|264
|19.8%
|60s
|218
|16.4%
|70s
|167
|12.6%
|80+
|162
|12.2%
