Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease on Thursday reported 76 additional cases of the new coronavirus in the state but no new deaths.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said those cases include a total of 39 that were the result of universal testing at the Tyson Food processing facility in Portland.

At the briefing, Governor Mills announced a deal with IDEXX to triple the testing in Maine. Read the full story.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM Total Cases1 Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,330 1,231 99 787 192 62

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 149 Total Critical Care Beds 284 Available Ventilators 187 Total Ventilators 333 Alternative Ventilators 411

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 74 36 16 2 Aroostook 6 3 1 Cumberland 631 364 78 30 Franklin 31 19 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 Kennebec 107 43 18 8 Knox 17 13 2 Lincoln 14 11 Oxford 17 15 1 Penobscot 89 49 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 20 14 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 31 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 243 163 49 8 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 31 2.3% 20s 143 10.8% 30s 147 11.1% 40s 198 14.9% 50s 264 19.8% 60s 218 16.4% 70s 167 12.6% 80+ 162 12.2%