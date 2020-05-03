Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Sunday reported 33 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

There have been 1,185 confirmed cases in the state.

Fifty-seven deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 3, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,185 706 183 57

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 33 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 180 Total Critical Care Beds 324 Available Ventilators 285 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 395

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 56 30 12 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 549 326 76 28 Franklin 29 14 2 1 Hancock 10 8 1 Kennebec 105 39 17 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 13 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 84 46 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 14 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 28 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 215 146 47 7 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 26 2.2% 20s 128 10.8% 30s 127 10.7% 40s 173 14.6% 50s 229 19.3% 60s 200 16.9% 70s 156 13.2% 80+ 146 12.3%