Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Sunday reported 33 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

There have been 1,185 confirmed cases in the state.

Fifty-seven deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 3, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,18570618357
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized33
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds180
Total Critical Care Beds324
Available Ventilators285
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators395
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin5630122
Aroostook531
Cumberland5493267628
Franklin291421
Hancock1081
Kennebec10539176
Knox16132
Lincoln1310
Oxford15121
Penobscot844616
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19145
Somerset1714
Waldo4928313
Washington22
York215146477
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20262.2%
20s12810.8%
30s12710.7%
40s17314.6%
50s22919.3%
60s20016.9%
70s15613.2%
80+14612.3%
