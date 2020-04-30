Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 42 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases in the state. Over half of those people have recovered.

More than 25 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in Maine and over half of the deaths are associated with nursing facilities or other congregate living centers.

The number of individuals with negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine as of April 29 is 19,546.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,09563117053
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized35
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator8
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds171
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators286
Total Ventilators313
Alternative Ventilators397
Chunzeng Wang/Facebook
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4827112
Aroostook531
Cumberland4862817026
Franklin27811
Hancock1081
Kennebec10436166
Knox16132
Lincoln1310
Oxford15121
Penobscot784314
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19125
Somerset1714
Waldo4824311
Washington22
York205137457
Unknown1
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20252.3%
20s11410.4%
30s11610.6%
40s15614.2%
50s20919.1%
60s18817.2%
70s14813.5%
80+13912.7%
