Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease control on Monday reported eight more confirmed cases of COVID -19 and one death in the past 24 hours.

Since the first case was detected in the state more than 6 weeks ago, 1,023 Maine residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. More than half of those people have recovered.

There have been only four confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,023 549 161 51

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 16 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 169 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 298 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 394

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 42 23 11 2 Aroostook 4 1 1 Cumberland 459 244 67 24 Franklin 27 7 1 1 Hancock 9 4 1 Kennebec 102 34 14 6 Knox 14 10 2 Lincoln 12 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 55 38 11 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 18 11 5 Somerset 17 10 Waldo 48 18 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 196 124 44 7 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 21 2.1% 20s 107 10.5% 30s 106 10.4% 40s 136 13.3% 50s 195 19.1% 60s 176 17.2% 70s 144 14.1% 80+ 138 13.5%