Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease control on Monday reported eight more confirmed cases of COVID -19 and one death in the past 24 hours.
Since the first case was detected in the state more than 6 weeks ago, 1,023 Maine residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. More than half of those people have recovered.
There have been only four confirmed cases in Aroostook County.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,023
|549
|161
|51
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|169
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|298
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|394
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|42
|23
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|4
|1
|1
|Cumberland
|459
|244
|67
|24
|Franklin
|27
|7
|1
|1
|Hancock
|9
|4
|1
|Kennebec
|102
|34
|14
|6
|Knox
|14
|10
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|55
|38
|11
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|18
|11
|5
|Somerset
|17
|10
|Waldo
|48
|18
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|196
|124
|44
|7
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|21
|2.1%
|20s
|107
|10.5%
|30s
|106
|10.4%
|40s
|136
|13.3%
|50s
|195
|19.1%
|60s
|176
|17.2%
|70s
|144
|14.1%
|80+
|138
|13.5%
