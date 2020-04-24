Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Google Maps

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There was one new case in Aroostook County, bringing the total confirmed cases to four with one recovered.

Three more people died from the virus. In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 47 Maine residents.

A total of 965 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Chunzeng Wang/Facebook

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine Updated: April 22, 2020: 16,784

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
96549915247
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds159
Total Critical Care Beds313
Available Ventilators287
Total Ventilators314
Alternative Ventilators394
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3821111
Aroostook41
Cumberland4262326324
Franklin2661
Hancock841
Kennebec10025145
Knox1392
Lincoln129
Oxford14111
Penobscot50339
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc17105
Somerset166
Waldo4717310
Washington22
York191112427
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20192.0%
20s10110.5%
30s10410.8%
40s12813.3%
50s18419.1%
60s16717.3%
70s13714.2%
80+12513.0%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top