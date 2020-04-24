Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There was one new case in Aroostook County, bringing the total confirmed cases to four with one recovered.

Three more people died from the virus. In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 47 Maine residents.

A total of 965 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Chunzeng Wang/Facebook

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine Updated: April 22, 2020: 16,784

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 965 499 152 47

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 39 In Critical Care 17 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 159 Total Critical Care Beds 313 Available Ventilators 287 Total Ventilators 314 Alternative Ventilators 394

Maine CDC

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 38 21 11 1 Aroostook 4 1 Cumberland 426 232 63 24 Franklin 26 6 1 Hancock 8 4 1 Kennebec 100 25 14 5 Knox 13 9 2 Lincoln 12 9 Oxford 14 11 1 Penobscot 50 33 9 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 17 10 5 Somerset 16 6 Waldo 47 17 3 10 Washington 2 2 York 191 112 42 7 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 19 2.0% 20s 101 10.5% 30s 104 10.8% 40s 128 13.3% 50s 184 19.1% 60s 167 17.3% 70s 137 14.2% 80+ 125 13.0%