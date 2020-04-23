Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.

In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 44 Maine residents.

There have now been 937 confirmed cases in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
93748515044
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized42
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds158
Total Critical Care Beds306
Available Ventilators281
Total Ventilators333
Alternative Ventilators367
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3721111
Aroostook31
Cumberland4142256123
Franklin1461
Hancock841
Kennebec10024144
Knox1382
Lincoln129
Oxford14111
Penobscot49339
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc17105
Somerset165
Waldo4717310
Washington22
York190108426
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20192.0%
20s9410.0%
30s10110.8%
40s12413.2%
50s18019.2%
60s16417.5%
70s13514.4%
80+12012.8%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top