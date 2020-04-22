Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.

In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 39 Maine residents.

There have now been 907 confirmed cases in the state with 455 recovered.

Forty-two people are hospitalized as of Wednesday.

There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 907 455 144 39

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 42 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 170 Total Critical Care Beds 314 Available Ventilators 277 Total Ventilators 333 Alternative Ventilators 367

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 36 20 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 395 215 60 18 Franklin 14 5 1 Hancock 7 2 1 Kennebec 99 24 14 4 Knox 13 8 2 Lincoln 12 8 Oxford 14 11 1 Penobscot 47 32 8 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 17 10 5 Somerset 16 4 Waldo 45 6 2 10 Washington 2 2 York 185 106 39 6 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 19 2.1% 20s 90 9.9% 30s 96 10.6% 40s 120 13.2% 50s 177 19.5% 60s 155 17.1% 70s 131 14.4% 80+ 119 13.1%