Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.

In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 39 Maine residents.

There have now been 907 confirmed cases in the state with 455 recovered.

Forty-two people are hospitalized as of Wednesday.

There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
90745514439
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized42
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds170
Total Critical Care Beds314
Available Ventilators277
Total Ventilators333
Alternative Ventilators367
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3620111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3952156018
Franklin1451
Hancock721
Kennebec9924144
Knox1382
Lincoln128
Oxford14111
Penobscot47328
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc17105
Somerset164
Waldo456210
Washington22
York185106396
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20192.1%
20s909.9%
30s9610.6%
40s12013.2%
50s17719.5%
60s15517.1%
70s13114.4%
80+11913.1%
