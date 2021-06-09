Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 and 53 more people have tested positive. Aroostook County has four new cases today.

There are now an estimated 915 active infections in Maine. Hospitalizations have dropped to 58 patients, with 26 people in critical care.

Maine health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the deadly virus. So far, about 54% of Maine residents have received their final dose of the vaccine.

There are 68,384 confirmed cases.

2,043 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 843.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,881 confirmed cases. There are currently 79 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 46 deaths in the County.

